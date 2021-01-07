Broadway Grand Rapids announces 2021-2022 season!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all need a little light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel – a return to something somewhat normal, like going out and enjoying a show!

  • COME FROM AWAY September 21 – 26, 2021
  • HAIRSPRAY January 11 – 16, 2022
  • HAMILTON February 8-20, 2022
  • AIN’T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of the Temptations March 29 – April 3, 2022
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 3-8, 2022
  • MEAN GIRLS June 21-26, 2022

To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

