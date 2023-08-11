GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is winding down and many people are looking forward to the next season, and that means big things for our friends at Broadway Grand Rapids, including a new initiative called Broadway Arts Access.

This initiative will raise funds to help expand access to the arts for those in our community and will include partnerships with various community businesses and organizations. We had Meghan, from Broadway Grand Rapids, and Chris, from Mitten Brewing Company, on to talk about their upcoming collaboration.

Broadway Grand Rapids is getting help celebrating its 35-year anniversary with a collaboration with The Mitten Brewing Company. The organizations teamed up to create a new beer called Broadway Buzz that launches on September 7.

2023-2024 Broadway Grand Rapids 35th anniversary line-up includes:

• FUNNY GIRL: September 19-24, 2023 (Michigan Premiere!)

• TINA-The Tina Turner Musical: November 7-12, 2023

• Disney’s ALADDIN: January 16-21, 2024

• LES MISÉRABLES: March 5-10, 2024

• Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: April 23-28, 2024

• WICKED: May 15-June 2, 2024

• MJ: July 9-14, 2024 (Michigan Premiere!)

You can donate to their $35 for 35 Years Campaign here!