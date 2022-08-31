GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a way to experience the most current Broadway shows from New York to Grand Rapids, we have great news for you! The new season of Broadway Grand Rapids officially kicks off next month!

Here to tell us about the shows you’re going to want to get tickets to are Meghan Distel, President and CEO and Jennifer Pascua, Marketing Manager.

Broadway Grand Rapids

Tootsie – October 11-16

Come From Away – November 8-13

Six: The Musical – January 10-15

Hadestown – May 9-14

BroadwayGrandRapids.com