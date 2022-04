GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new season for Broadway Grand Rapids has just been announced and there’s a great show on stage next week for you to check out! Broadway Grand Rapids’ President and CEO Meghan Distel joins us today.

Dear Evan Hansen

DeVos Performance Hall

May 3rd-8th

Digital lottery starts today for your chance to purchase $25 tickets, click here

TOOTSIE October 11 – 16, 2022

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

MY FAIR LADY April 11 – 16, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

HADESTOWN May 9 – 14, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

DISNEY’S FROZEN July 11 – 23, 2023

Week 1: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Week 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Get tickets to any of the upcoming shows, become a season ticket holder or get more information at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.