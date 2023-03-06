GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 35 years, Broadway Grand Rapids has been entertaining audiences in West Michigan and this anniversary year is bringing big things to the stage!

They’ve just released this year’s show lineup and it has something for everyone: new shows, theatrical favorites and a lot of well-known titles. We’ve invited Meghan and Jennifer to join us for a closer look at what’s coming up!

The Broadway Grand Rapids five-show 35th Anniversary Season package includes:

• FUNNY GIRL- September 19-24, 2023

• TINA- The Tina Turner Musical- November 7-12, 2023

• Disney’s ALADDIN- January 16-21, 2024

• TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- April 23-28, 2024

• MJ- July 9-14, 2024

Add to Package:

• LES MISÉRABLES – March 5-10, 2024

• WICKED- May 15-June 2, 2024

NOTE: Performance schedule for all shows except Wicked are as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1p and 6:30 p.m.

Broadway Grand Rapids