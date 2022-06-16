GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular movie, Mean Girls, is now on stage at Broadway Grand Rapids. The movie and the musical delves into female high school social cliques, bullying and the damaging effects all of those have on students. So Broadway GR is partnering with be nice. and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan in a unique way. Today we have Meghan Distel from Broadway GR and Christy Buck from be nice in studio to talk about this partnership.

Mean Girls

Broadway Grand Rapids

June 21st-26th

Recommended for ages 10+

BroadwayGrandRapids.com