Bringing public art to Spring Lake

Spring Lake Village was once a pass-through community that’s on its way to becoming a destination and one way they’re doing that is to create a vibrant arts community. Today we have Angela Stanford-Butler, with the Village of Spring Lake, along with two artists, Christi Dreese and Joel Schoon-Tanis.

The Village of Spring Lake is now adding public art to their multi-user lakeside trail. They believe in the power of art and are setting the standard for paying artists a worthwhile commission and will be putting out a call for sculpture artists next. The project is fully funded by donations, grants and the MEDC.

Village of Spring Lake