Bringing public art to Spring Lake

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

Spring Lake Village was once a pass-through community that’s on its way to becoming a destination and one way they’re doing that is to create a vibrant arts community. Today we have Angela Stanford-Butler, with the Village of Spring Lake, along with two artists, Christi Dreese and Joel Schoon-Tanis.

The Village of Spring Lake is now adding public art to their multi-user lakeside trail. They believe in the power of art and are setting the standard for paying artists a worthwhile commission and will be putting out a call for sculpture artists next. The project is fully funded by donations, grants and the MEDC.

Village of Spring Lake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon