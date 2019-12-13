Bringing hope to a country in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year when we really want to make a difference, whether it’s volunteering your time or giving to others. A church based in Portage is working to help others a half a world away. Today, we have Pamella and Tom Gregg from Life Changing Ministries in studio with us.

LCM is working to bring hope, love and peace to people in Kenya. They are a fully registered church in Kenya and are working to build an orphanage, a school and five additional churches.

If LCM can get 20,000 people to donate $5 this holiday season, they can get started working on your churches, schools and orphanages.

Life Changing Ministries

To donate: