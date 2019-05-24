eightWest

Bring your kitchen up to date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Is your kitchen fashionable or functional? Or is it neither? Well the good news is - you can have both, and there are professionals out there who know their stuff; Kim Racette from Kitchens by Katie is in studio with a couple of great ideas.

>>> We're solving problems in the kitchen - take a look in the video above!

Eliminating problems:

  • Crisscross corner
  • New drawers/creating a drawer bank/file drawers

Bringing a kitchen up to date:

  • Making room for bigger fridges
  • Trimming up for micro-hood clearance
  • Removing peek through peninsular cabinets
  • Adding a dishwasher

Getting organized:

  • Above fridge pull-outs
  • Pantry and base roll-outs
  • Trash roll-outs
  • Tray dividers

Bringing the new colors through the home:

  • Coordinating vanities/mantels to match kitchen

Kitchens by Katie

