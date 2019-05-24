Bring your kitchen up to date
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Is your kitchen fashionable or functional? Or is it neither? Well the good news is - you can have both, and there are professionals out there who know their stuff; Kim Racette from Kitchens by Katie is in studio with a couple of great ideas.
>>> We're solving problems in the kitchen - take a look in the video above!
Eliminating problems:
- Crisscross corner
- New drawers/creating a drawer bank/file drawers
Bringing a kitchen up to date:
- Making room for bigger fridges
- Trimming up for micro-hood clearance
- Removing peek through peninsular cabinets
- Adding a dishwasher
Getting organized:
- Above fridge pull-outs
- Pantry and base roll-outs
- Trash roll-outs
- Tray dividers
Bringing the new colors through the home:
- Coordinating vanities/mantels to match kitchen
Kitchens by Katie
- 11428 M 179 Hwy, Middleville
- (616) 538-3366 and (269) 795-7900
- www.kitchensbykatie.com
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
