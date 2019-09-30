Brillant smiles at Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While we all want a perfect smile, let’s be honest, that’s sometimes hard to come by. Many people think it’s something you’re born with, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. A lot of perfect smiles are created with the help of talented dentists and orthodontists.

So if you don’t have perfect teeth, or a brilliant smile or maybe an injury has affected both of those things. we know of the perfect place for you to go, Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics!

It all starts with a complimentary consultation, and the doctors at Armbrecht & Wierenga would love to see you. We should also add, that they’ve been voted “Top Orthodontists for Kids” for three years in a row, by the readers of grkids.com, that’s a great endorsement! 

They are taking new patients, if you’re interested, give them a call, they have two locations, one in Grandville, across from Rivertown Crossings Mall and another in Grand Rapids, three miles south of Woodland Mall.

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

  • Grand Rapids location
  • 2000 43rd St SE, Suite A
  • 616.455.4800
  • Grandville location
  • 3131 44th St SW, Suite A
  • 616.301.8900
  • awbraces.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 