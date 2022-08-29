GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – No matter the season, we love being outside and in the sunshine but during the warmer months, too much sun can be uncomfortable and even unbearable at times. If you own a home with a patio, deck, or any outdoor space, you know that having the proper covering or awning overhead is essential! That’s why we’re talking about Bright Covers today about what they offer customers.

>>>We talked with some Caledonia homeowners who found immediate relief with Bright Covers, creating a much better experience at the lake! Take a look!

BrightCovers

855-412-7444

info@BrightCovers.com

BrightCovers.com

Sponsored by BrightCovers.