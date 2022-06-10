GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local brewery is celebrating their 5th anniversary, while also helping out Grand Rapids Public Schools! Edwin from City Built Brewing and Holly from the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation are here to talk about Bridge Blast, which is taking place this weekend!

They’re shutting down the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday from 3pm-11pm for their anniversary celebration with live music, multiple food trucks and beer from 12 Michigan breweries. The event is free to attend but beer and food will be for purchase and money will go toward the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation! So come on out, enjoy the view of the city, support local businesses and give back to our community.

For more information about City Built Brewing and Bridge Blast, click here!