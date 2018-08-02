eightWest

Breaking down your blood donation

Aug 02, 2018

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 03:01 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When you donate one unit of whole blood, it can be separated into several components: red cells, plasma and platelets.

You can also choose to donate just plasma or platelets.

Platelets only have a shelf life of five days, so they go to help patients quickly and promptly, but there's always a need. Platelets are a component of blood that help clotting and help you to stop bleeding.

They also may be used to treat leukemia and other cancer patients.

We talked with Susan Carpenter, who is Michigan Blood’s highest total female donor, 38 gallons.

