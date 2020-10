GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is almost over but we’re still celebrating Okto-BEER-feset on eightWest!

Today we have Brass Ring Brewing in studio to talk about their beers, their food and how they are helping the community.

>>>Take a look!

Brass Ring Brewing

2404 Eastern Ave SE

616) 644-3451

BrassRingBrewing.com

Sponsored by Brass Ring Brewing.