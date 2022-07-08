GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve had Bradley Sinclair on the show a few times over the past year – he’s a West Michigan native who was on last year’s season of The Voice on Team Nick! He and his band, Bradley Sinclair and the Corey Sound, will be performing at the Listening Lawn on July 23rd with a special 2 part tribute – the first part being a tribute to Sir Elton John followed by a tribute to Michael Bublé. The concert will be outside and you can purchase tickets for general standing or premium seats!

