Bradley Sinclair performs, discusses his Christmas shows coming up at the Listening Room

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bradley Sinclair is a name that might be familiar to you – he was a contestant this year on The Voice. He’s a West Michigan native and he will be playing two Christmas shows at the Listening Room in December

He joins us today to talk about his career, his Christmas shows, and he’s even going to play a song for us.

>>>Take a look!

Bradley Sinclair & the Corey Sound

December 17th
6:30pm & 9:00pm
The Listening Room – 123 Ionia Ave SW
ListeningRoomGR.com
BradleySinclair.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon