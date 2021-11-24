Bradley Sinclair performs, discusses his Christmas shows coming up at the Listening Room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bradley Sinclair is a name that might be familiar to you – he was a contestant this year on The Voice. He’s a West Michigan native and he will be playing two Christmas shows at the Listening Room in December
He joins us today to talk about his career, his Christmas shows, and he’s even going to play a song for us.
>>>Take a look!
Bradley Sinclair & the Corey Sound
December 17th
6:30pm & 9:00pm
The Listening Room – 123 Ionia Ave SW
ListeningRoomGR.com
BradleySinclair.com