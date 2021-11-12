Boyne Country Sports can help get you ready for the winter outdoor recreation season!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a great debate in Michigan – which season is the best? Boyne Country Sports helps you celebrate each season through outdoor recreation and adventure! They just opened their Grand Rapids location this year – it’s a family-owned business that may be familiar to you if you’ve visited Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands or the The Inn at Bay Harbor.

They love creating wonderful outdoor experiences and understand the importance of having great equipment and clothing. We re so excited to take you inside the newest Boyne Country Sports location. Take a look!

Boyne Country Sports

1864 Breton Rd SE – Grand Rapids
616.420.6060
Open 7 days a week
BoyneCountrySports.com

Sponsored by Boyne Country Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon