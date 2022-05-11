GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is open for the season and they’re excited to welcome families back for another year. They also have a bunch of upcoming events for the season! Interested in becoming a member? Memberships are $50 for adults, $30 for kids and include unlimited entry, 10% off concessions & souvenirs and more.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

8313 Pratt Lake Rd. – Alto

616-868-6711

BoulderRidgeWAP.com

Upcoming Events:

May 20, 21, 22- Baby Animal Days

June 9- Evening Event- Eat Drink & Conserve Wildlife

June 11th- Princess & Superhero 1

June 19 Fathers Day

June 21- World Giraffe Day (Tuesday)

July 4th- Independence Day

July 20-24- Baby Animal Days

Aug 6-7: Reptile Days

Aug 11- Evening Event- Eat Drink & Conserve Wildlife

Aug 20- Princess superheroes

Sept 10- Jr. Detective Day

Sept 22- World Rhino Day

Prospectors Days- Unscheduled

Oct 15-16- Park Before Dark- $14 ticket and members free

