GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is open for the season and they’re excited to welcome families back for another year. They also have a bunch of upcoming events for the season! Interested in becoming a member? Memberships are $50 for adults, $30 for kids and include unlimited entry, 10% off concessions & souvenirs and more.
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Rd. – Alto
616-868-6711
BoulderRidgeWAP.com
Upcoming Events:
May 20, 21, 22- Baby Animal Days
June 9- Evening Event- Eat Drink & Conserve Wildlife
June 11th- Princess & Superhero 1
June 19 Fathers Day
June 21- World Giraffe Day (Tuesday)
July 4th- Independence Day
July 20-24- Baby Animal Days
Aug 6-7: Reptile Days
Aug 11- Evening Event- Eat Drink & Conserve Wildlife
Aug 20- Princess superheroes
Sept 10- Jr. Detective Day
Sept 22- World Rhino Day
Prospectors Days- Unscheduled
Oct 15-16- Park Before Dark- $14 ticket and members free
