Botanical Garden cocktails

Head to the B.O.B. on July 18 on the Sky Deck for a totally unique mixology event. Create your own cocktails using fresh herbs and botanicals from The B.O.B.’s Live Wall Garden.

3–COURSE DINNER

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event and include 2 drinks.

Course 1

Compressed Watermelon Salad

Course 2

Choice of Spicy Tuna Roll or Porcetta Di Parma

Course 3

Strawberries & Cream

Botanical Garden – Cocktail & Dinner Event