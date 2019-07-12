Botanical Garden cocktails

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

Head to the B.O.B. on July 18 on the Sky Deck for a totally unique mixology event. Create your own cocktails using fresh herbs and botanicals from The B.O.B.’s Live Wall Garden.

3–COURSE DINNER

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event and include 2 drinks.

Course 1

Compressed Watermelon Salad

Course 2

Choice of Spicy Tuna Roll or Porcetta Di Parma

Course 3

Strawberries & Cream

Botanical Garden – Cocktail & Dinner Event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon