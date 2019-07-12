Botanical Garden cocktails

Head to the B.O.B. on July 18 on the Sky Deck for a totally unique mixology event. Create your own cocktails using fresh herbs and botanicals from The B.O.B.’s Live Wall Garden.
3–COURSE DINNER
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event and include 2 drinks.
Course 1
Compressed Watermelon Salad
Course 2
Choice of Spicy Tuna Roll or Porcetta Di Parma
Course 3
Strawberries & Cream
Botanical Garden – Cocktail & Dinner Event
- Thursday, July 18
- 6PM – 9PM
- The B.O.B.’S Sky Deck
- WWW.THEBOB.COM