GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adventure for a family or a group of people, why not head to an escape room? Escape rooms are new to a lot of people, although they’ve been around for a while and their popularity is growing worldwide. As part of our latest Destination West series, we’re heading to Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms!

>>>Take a look!

The creativity of these rooms is so impressive and you don’t need to know how to operate an escape room before you go because Peter and his team will help explain what you need to do! This is such a great idea to entertain a group! All of the escape rooms are wheelchair accessible and easy to navigate for those who have mobility concerns.

Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms

4236 Grand Haven Rd. – Muskegon

Open Tuesday – Sunday

1pm – 10pm

231-769-2315

LakeshoreQuestEscapeRoom.com

Sponsored by Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms.