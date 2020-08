GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re highlighting so many great businesses in Holland – if you’re looking to visit them and want to make it a little weekend trip, you’ll need a place to stay!

CityFlatsHotel is a perfect option right in the middle of downtown Holland!

>>>Take a look!

CityFlatsHotel

61 E. 7th St. – Holland

CityFlatsHotel.com

616-796-2100

Sponsored by CityFlatsHotel.