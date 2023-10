GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Fall is the perfect time to book a staycation and enjoy the beautiful fall colors, or maybe you’re looking for a place with a great backdrop for a corporate meeting or holiday party! Marlee and Jessica from Bay Pointe join us to talk about all the amazing amenities they offer!

Bay Pointe

11456 Marsh Road, Shelbyville

1-888-GUN-LAKE

BayPointeInn.com

Sponsored by Bay Pointe.