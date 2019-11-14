Bodies Revealed returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A unique exhibition is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, featuring real, whole, and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process. The exhibition opens this Saturday and allows visitors to really learn more about the human body. Today we have Dr. Ray Glover, the Chief Medical Expert for the Bodies Revealed exhibition in studio with us.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Bodies Revealed features 10 real full body specimens and over 100 specimens, it is like walking through an anatomy text book.

Bodies Revealed will allow people to learn about their own bodies and, ultimately, teach how to take better care of one’s own health and make positive lifestyle choices. With an academic approach, this display allows people of all ages to more closely observe the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems, and to absorb information normally reserved only for medical professionals.