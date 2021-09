GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the importance of healthcare workers in our community, especially as they continue to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is featuring the artwork of three healthcare workers in downtown Grand Rapids as a part of ArtPrize.

See the artwork: Steketee’s Building, 86 Monroe Center St. NW

