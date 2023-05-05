GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are just one week away from the Amway River Bank Run, which is one of the many community activities Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is a part of during the year. In 2022, Blue Cross contributed over $375,000 to West Michigan community organizations and events, in addition to their grantmaking contributions totaling over $521,000 in 2022.

Their work continues into 2023 with “Why West Michigan?” and the unique programming it offers: plenty of opportunities to get active, such as fun runs, parks and proximity to Lake Michigan, commitment to offering mental health resources and addressing food insecurity.

Suzanne Miller Allen is the senior director of Community Responsibility and Social Mission and joins us today.

