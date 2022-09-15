GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so exciting to have art back in downtown Grand Rapids! Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is proud to serve as a sponsor of this year’s ArtPrize and as part of the annual competition, Blue Cross will feature two artists at their downtown Grand Rapids location in the Steketee’s Building! Today we have Joe Hune here with us to tell us more.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Featuring art from Dan Bledslaw and Cheryl Haithco

Steketee’s Building

86 Monroe Center St NW

Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.