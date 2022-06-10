GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited to highlight more businesses along the lakeshore, this time focusing on South Haven.

Black River Cruises helps people get out on the water by delivering kayaks, paddleboards or canoes to inland lakes within 40 miles of South Haven! They cater to all experience levels, from novice to advanced. They provide basic training for kayak/paddleboard/canoe operation and tips to make your trip more comforable and enjoyable! Experienced operators can bring their own equipment and launch from their site as well.

Black River Cruises

600 Virginia Ave – South Haven

616-340-7298

Open 7 days a week during the summer season

BlackRiverCruises.com

Sponsored by Black River Cruises.