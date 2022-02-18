Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together coming to The Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship next weekend

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we honor Black History Month, we want to shine a spotlight on a unique concert event featuring Black artists from all over West Michigan in a celebration of African and Black music, dance and spoken word in America.

We have Edye Evans Hyde from Ebony Road Players and Lisa Knight with us to tell us all about the event!

Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together

February 25th and 26th @ 7pm
Richard & Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship
2300 Plymouth Ave SE – Grand Rapids
DCAW.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon