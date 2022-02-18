Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together coming to The Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we honor Black History Month, we want to shine a spotlight on a unique concert event featuring Black artists from all over West Michigan in a celebration of African and Black music, dance and spoken word in America.

We have Edye Evans Hyde from Ebony Road Players and Lisa Knight with us to tell us all about the event!

Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together

February 25th and 26th @ 7pm

Richard & Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship

2300 Plymouth Ave SE – Grand Rapids

DCAW.org