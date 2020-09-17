Biggest expense for most people in retirement is taxes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may think you are on track with your retirement savings but chances are, you’ve overlooked some key factors that could take a huge bite out of your hard-earned nest egg.

Most people think their biggest expense in retirement is going to be health care, a mortgage, perhaps their travel plans. But in reality, for most people the single biggest expense in retirement is going to be taxes.

Doug from Integrity Financial Group joins us to give us some insight on how to plan ahead for future retirement costs.

