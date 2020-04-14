Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Biggby partners with Sam Bernstein Law to provide free coffee to healthcare workers

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – BIGGBY COFFEE has partnered up with Sam Bernstein Law Firm to provide complimentary 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to first responders and healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and hospital workers, paramedics, police and firefighters. The complimentary offer is in appreciation of the contributions of those who continue to fight against the COVID-19 virus.


The “A Cup On Us” promotion will run from Tuesday, April 7 – Sunday, April 19, 2020. To receive a complimentary cup of hot or iced coffee, these valued members of our community need only show valid identification, such as their uniform, a name badge, security card or business card.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 