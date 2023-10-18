GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More and more people are talking openly about their mental health issues and sharing their stories and experiences in hopes of helping others. The non-profit, i Understand Love Heals was created nearly a decade ago by Vonnie Woodrick, whose life was changed forever after the loss of her husband in 2003. The mission of i Understand is to create awareness about suicide and mental health issues and recently, Biggby Coffee held its 3rd annual B the One Run, benefiting i Understand.

