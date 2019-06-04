Big savings under the tent at Dutton General Store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We love to keep our eyes on a good sale and we've got one of our favorites to tell you about!
It's the Tent Sale at Dutton General Store, deep discounts on clothing, accessories, and home decor in the tent. And everything on sale inside the store! It's this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Rachael stopped by Dutton General to give us a preview!
It’s a great way to stock up on gift items and great summer finds, everything in the tent has deep discounts and everything inside the store is 20% off!
And everything will also be on sale inside their sister store Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique.
Dutton General Store Tent Sale
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- Under the tent - discounts up to 80% off
- Everything in the stores on sale too!
Dutton General Store Tent Sale
- Dutton General Store - 3422 68th Street SE Caledonia
- Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique - 6464 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia
