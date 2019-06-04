eightWest

Big savings under the tent at Dutton General Store

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:37 PM EDT

Big savings under the tent at Dutton General Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We love to keep our eyes on a good sale and we've got one of our favorites to tell you about!

It's the Tent Sale at Dutton General Store, deep discounts on clothing, accessories, and home decor in the tent. And everything on sale inside the store! It's this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Rachael stopped by Dutton General to give us a preview!

It’s a great way to stock up on gift items and great summer finds, everything in the tent has deep discounts and everything inside the store is 20% off!

And everything will also be on sale inside their sister store Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique.

Dutton General Store Tent Sale

  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • Under the tent - discounts up to 80% off 
  • Everything in the stores on sale too!

Dutton General Store Tent Sale

  • Dutton General Store - 3422 68th Street SE Caledonia
  • Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique - 6464 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries