Big savings – after Christmas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We are really getting close to Christmas, but there’s something you need to tuck in the back of your head. You’ll want to know about one of the big after-Christmas sales taking place. We know we won’t get everything on our wish list and that’s okay. That’s because you can head to Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique for some great deals. They need to empty those stores to get ready for the new year – and you can take advantage of big savings.

Shopping After Christmas

Big sales at Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

Dutton General Store

3422 68th Street SE

Dutton



Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

6464 Broadmoore SE

Caledonia