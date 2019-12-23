Big savings – after Christmas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We are really getting close to Christmas, but there’s something you need to tuck in the back of your head. You’ll want to know about one of the big after-Christmas sales taking place. We know we won’t get everything on our wish list and that’s okay. That’s because you can head to Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique for some great deals. They need to empty those stores to get ready for the new year – and you can take advantage of big savings.
Shopping After Christmas
Big sales at Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
Dutton General Store
3422 68th Street SE
Dutton
Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
6464 Broadmoore SE
Caledonia