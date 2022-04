GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Quilter’s Guild is showing off their talents this weekend with a big show at the Deltaplex. Terri joins us to tell us about a special part of the show.

West Michigan Quilter’s Guild

Quilts on the Grand

Friday, April 1st, 9am-5pm

Saturday, April 2nd, 9am-5pm

Admission: $8

WMQG.org

Sponsored by West Michigan Quilter’s Guild.