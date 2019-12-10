Big names coming in 2020 to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's a busy time of year and If you're experiencing pain, think physical therapy first. Today we have Gina Otterbein and Terri Jeurink from Ivy Rehab/Northern Physical Therapy in studio. The holidays are time of festivities, family, and fun. But sometimes that can take a toll on our bodies, leading to pain but you can survive the holidays with a little help from your local physical therapist.

Now is a great time to get in for a quick PT visit, especially if your deductible or out-of-pocket maximums have been met. Ivy Rehab/Northern PT is making it easy for you by offering Saturday hours at select locations. Call the clinic near you to get more details. Call or visit the website to schedule free screening, with or without a referral from your doctor, they can get you in this week.