Big names coming in 2020 to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter break is right around the corner and there’s a lot of great names at Soaring Eagle this fall and winter. And there’s some big names coming in 2020.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
- Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
- Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
- RATT with special guest Quiet Riot – December 30
- Justin Moore – January 24
- Lewis Black – January 31, 2020
- American with special guest Christopher Cross – February 7
- Dustin Lynch – March 28
- Luke Bryan – May 24
- Ron White – June 5
- Keith Urban – July 18
- The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour – August 9