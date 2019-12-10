Big names coming in 2020 to Soaring Eagle

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter break is right around the corner and there’s a lot of great names at Soaring Eagle this fall and winter. And there’s some big names coming in 2020.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

  • Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
  • Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
  • RATT with special guest Quiet Riot – December 30
  • Justin Moore – January 24
  • Lewis Black – January 31, 2020
  • American with special guest Christopher Cross – February 7
  • Dustin Lynch – March 28
  • Luke Bryan – May 24
  • Ron White – June 5
  • Keith Urban – July 18
  • The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour – August 9

