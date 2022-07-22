GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As part of our Destination West series focusing on Holland, we couldn’t leave food and drink out of the mix! A favorite of many that visit the lakeshore is Big Lake Brewing right in downtown Holland. Known for their delicious and eclectic craft beer, a big outdoor patio and delicious food, including their famous Loaded Tots! Everything tastes great but even more importantly, they also love to give back to the community, too.
Big Lake Brewing
13 W. 7th Street – Holland
616-796-8888
Open Monday – Saturday
BigLakeBrewing.com
Sponsored by Big Lake Brewing.