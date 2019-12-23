Big country names coming to Soaring Eagle

eightWest
2020 is shaping up to be a big year at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. You can see shows this winter and into 2020 in the newly-renovated Entertainment Hall. If you’re planning a getaway for winter break or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.

2019-202 shows:

  • Mike Epps – December 27
  • Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
  • Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
  • Lewis Black – January 31, 2020
  • Justin Moore – January 24, 2020
  • America with Christopher Cross – February 7, 2020
  • Keith Urban – July 18

