GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. News and World Report has again recognized Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2023 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings for the 12th year in a row. Here to tell us more is Jena Krueger, MD, division chief of neurology, at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

U.S. News and World Report ranks children’s hospitals across the US, of which there are around 230 of them. The publication gets its data from 119 of those hospitals to be ranked. The rankings are broken down into 10 areas and the hospitals are ranked from 1 – 119 in each of these areas. Hospitals with any of these areas in the top 50 are considered Top Children’s Hospitals. The rankings are based on a significant amount of data that is linked to outcomes, quality and process of care.

