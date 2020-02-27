Bid for Bachelors & Bachelorettes fundraiser to help those with Cystic Fibrosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 23rd Annual Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes is an auction style fundraiser supporting Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis – an all volunteer nonprofit organization.

The event takes place March 7th at the JW Marriott. All proceeds from the event stay locally here in West Michigan and are used to help those with Cystic Fibrosis, along with their families.

To see all of the 2020 Bachelors & Bachelorettes, click here.

Bid for Bachelors & Bachelorettes

March 7th at the JW Marriott

Doors open @ 5:30pm

Bidding begins @ 7:00pm

Entry @ the door: $35

Advanced tickets: $30

Purchase tickets here.