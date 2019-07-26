Best Financial Credit Union making life a little sweeter

West Michigan's lakeshore towns are known for a lot of things like great beaches, beautiful views, friendly atmosphere and nothing makes that experience even better, than delicious food and drink! We've been focusing all week on the community of Spring Lake, that's where we found a restaurant and cocktail bar that not only dares to be different but celebrates the history of downtown Spring Lake, by creating a really cool refuge for people to visit. It's a restaurant that's new on the scene, that's already a very popular gathering spot, it's called fuel bar + refuge, take a look!

fuel bar + refuge has great vibes and delicious food and right now, the restaurant is still growing into its space, so it's only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for dinner and they offer brunch on Sundays, 11 to 2pm. The owner, Paul Pugsley, says their hours will likely expand in the future.