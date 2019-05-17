Berry creations with Suzannah Barrie

Now that the weather is getting warmer, we love trips to the farmers market to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Soon blackberries and strawberries will be in season, so we’re always looking for unique dishes to make. Suzannah Barrie is here with some ideas!

STRAWBERRY LAVENDER SHORTCAKE CAKE

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1-1/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

2-1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

4 tsp. baking powder

1 cup milk

1 to 2 tsp. dried lavender or 1 T fresh lavender

16 oz. whipped cream topping

Make your own: Whip 1-1/2 cups whipping cream, 3 T confectioner’s sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanill extract until soft peaks form.

3 lbs. fresh sliced strawberries, reserve some for decoration

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp. orange blossom water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 inch baking pan with parchment paper as handles, to lift cake out for cutting, and spray with baking spray. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, flour, baking powder, lavender and whisk. In the bowl of a mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla extract mixing well. With the mixer on low speed, slowly alternate between adding dry ingredients and milk. Pour mixture into the greased baking pan and bake for 20-25 minutes. Cool completely. Stir the strawberries, maple syrup and orange blossom water together. Let macerate in the refrigerator. Once the cake is cooled completely, remove from the pan using the parchment handles. Slice in half vertically, then again in half horizontally. Place the bottom half back into the pan with the cut side up. Spread half the strawberry mixture over the cake, then spread half the whipped cream over the strawberries. Repeat with the top half of the cake. Finish with whipped cream and decorate if desired. Or cut into fours and layer the same way dividing the strawberries and whipped cream by four. Refrigerate approximately 2 hours before serving.

RASPBERRY MAPLE & LEMON THYME ROASTED SALMON

1 to 2 lbs. salmon

1 tsp. whole grain mustard

1 tsp. maple syrup

1/4 tsp. orange zest

1/2 tsp. fresh lemon thyme, chopped

1/2 cup fresh raspberries slightly mashed

salt/pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the mustard, maple syrup, zest, lemon, thyme and raspberries. Place salmon in an oven safe baking dish, glaze with the raspberry mixture. Bake until cooked through.

BERRIES – OVERNIGHT OATS

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

2/3 cup to 1 cup milk of choice

1 to 3 tsp. honey or maple syrup

Toppings:

assorted berries

Greek yogurt

cinnamon, cloves

coconut

peanut butter

cocoa powder

dried fruit

chia seeds

flax seeds

hemp seeds

lemon zest

Nuts (Note on nuts, add these before eating to maintain crunch)

lemon balm, mint

Place oats in a to-go cup and cover with milk and toppings. Refrigerate overnight and place in cooler in the morning.

SHRUBS or DRINKING VINEGARS

2 cups berries

2 lemons, sliced

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

3 to 4 T fresh basil (or try lemon balm, mint, sage, rosemary)

Also try: Fresh sliced ginger, citrus peel or even peppercorns.

Combine assorted berries and lemon in a glass bowl and toss with sugar. Refrigerate for two days stirring occasionally. Strain mixture and combine the syrup with 1 cup vinegar. Return to refrigerator for 4 hours or longer. Strain mixture and store in the refrigerator. Mix one part shrubs with 2 to 3 parts ginger beer, seltzer water.

