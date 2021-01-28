Berger Chevy is helping local restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all looking for ways to support our local restaurants, who have struggled for almost a year now with the pandemic.

Luckily, so many great companies are stepping in to help, including Berger Chevy. Steve joins us to tell us how they’re helping some restaurants in the area.

To find out how you can support local restaurants through Berger Chevy, click here! Restaurants that are included: Zivio, Bosna Express, Fratellis, Pietros, Terra GR, Villa Mia, JB’s Pizza, The Old Goat, Luna, Andrea’s Pizza, El Arriero, Pete’s Tavern/4GR8 Foods, Railtown Brewing, La Laguna, Cantina, Wing Doozy and Thornapple Brewing.

