GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Benjamin’s Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults affected by autism or other developmental differences. Ben’s Hope is a “live, learn, play, worship” model where people of all abilities thrive. Next weekend they’re hosting their annual Harvest Festival, their free gift to the community to celebrate Benjamin’s Hope and the community that supports it. They will have food, pumpkins, hayrides, a model train show, live music, games, first responder vehicles and more!

Krista joins us to talk about this great event and more about Benjamin’s Hope and what they offer!

For more details about the Harvest Festival and Benjamin’s Hope, visit BenjaminsHope.net!