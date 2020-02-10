Bengtson Center offering Beauty Week luncheons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Hotel District is the place to be! Not only does it offer comfy places to stay, there is also TONS of entertainment, fantastic food, and music to enjoy.

If you like chocolate you HAVE to try out Kilwins - a Michigan dessert staple. They have 120 stores across the United States but we have one right here in Grand Rapids in the heart of the Hotel District. Check them out for any holiday needs or just for your every day chocolate fix.