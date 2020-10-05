Bengtson Center is hosting a two-week long All That Glows Fall event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is usually the time of year when the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery is gearing up for their All That Glows Fall Event. This year, their biggest celebration has been transformed into a 2 week virtual event where you can take advantage of specials and tune into webinars.

>>>Take a look at what’s in store for this year’s event

All That Glows
October 5th – 16th
Virtual event with specials and webinars
AllThatGlowsGR.com

