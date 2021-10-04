Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery’s All That Glows event goes through October 15th!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin and your body, could probably use some special attention! The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery has a big event coming up!

>>>Take a look!

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

ALL THAT GLOWS: 10/1 @ 5:30pm – 10/15 @ 5:30pm, shop online or in person

Event: October 13th from 2pm-8pm

AFTERGLOW EVENT: October 14th 8:30am-12pm

616-588-8880

2155 E Paris Ave S E #100

BengtsonCenter.com

Sponsored by Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.