Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery’s All That Glows event goes through October 15th!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin and your body, could probably use some special attention! The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery has a big event coming up!
>>>Take a look!
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
ALL THAT GLOWS: 10/1 @ 5:30pm – 10/15 @ 5:30pm, shop online or in person
Event: October 13th from 2pm-8pm
AFTERGLOW EVENT: October 14th 8:30am-12pm
616-588-8880
2155 E Paris Ave S E #100
BengtsonCenter.com
Sponsored by Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.