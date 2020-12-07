Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery is offering fabulous specials all December

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner and many COVID restrictions still in place, the Bengtson Center has holiday specials and gift packages available, while keeping patients safe with curbside pick-up!

Brit is here to tell us more about what’s going on this month!

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Fabulous specials offered all month long!
Curbside pickup available for purchases
616-588-8880
2155 E Paris Ave S E #100
BengtsonCenter.com

Sponsored by Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.

