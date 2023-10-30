GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All this week we are highlighting businesses and organizations honoring and supporting veterans and their families. Barnes and Thornburg has worked closely with Bell’s Brewery to do just that. Today, we have Jenny and Sara with us.

Barnes & Thornburg is a proud supporter of service veterans and their families, both within its law firm and within the community. Barnes & Thornburg is passionate about sponsoring and advancing the mission of local organizations, such as Grand Haven nonprofit Out Side In, which provides equine-assisted therapy to veterans (and others) who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Out Side In’s Heroes for Horses program also adopts retired thoroughbred racehorses and pairs them with “retired” service members as both adjust to a new environment, and find healing and a new purpose.

Goin’ Dark was originally conceived, developed, brewed and packaged by a committee of more than 20 Bell’s Brewery employees who served in the military, are currently enlisted or are military family members. Goin’ Dark is a coffee stout brewed with barrel-aged coffee beans to represent the many night missions accomplished by military personnel, and it is still brewed today in honor of veterans and their families.

Bell’s Brewery Goin’ Dark

Tapped at Bell’s Eccentric Café

Saturday, November 11

355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo

Sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg LLP.