Behind the scenes at John Ball Zoo

Throughout the summer we’re featuring the great lineup of books that are part of the GR Reads summer reading program and the events that tie into the featured books.

Today, the book “My Family and Other Animals”, it’s the first in a trilogy by author, Gerald Durrell, which details his eccentric childhood on the Greek isle of Corfu. In 1935, at the age of 10, Durrell moves with his family gray and dreary England to the bright and wild island of Corfu. They’re a comedic, rather mismatched bunch. Young Gerald is most especially interested in the wildlife on the island, and a great procession of pets eventually makes its way into their home including dogs, snakes, toads, magpies, tortoise, and more, causing much in the way of family drama.

There’s a great event at the John Ball Zoo, taking you behind the scenes. Today we have Dr. Ryan Colburn, a veterinarian at the zoo, in studio with us.

A Day in the Life of a Zoo Veterinarian