Behind the scenes at Harder and Warner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We all love being surrounded by beautiful spaces... both inside and outside our home. It's fall and this is the perfect time to add beauty and interest to our landscaping and the folks at Harder and Warner want to help you do that!
They work around the clock, and around the calendar, to stock their grounds and garden center with the best plants and always bring great ideas to the table with their talented staff. Take a look!
Harder & Warner
Landscaping & Garden Center
- 6464 Broadmoor SE - Caledonia | Open Monday-Saturday
- 20% off all trees, shrubs & perennials
- Fall Fest - Every Saturday in October
- 10am-4pm
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- GR sub shop bathroom peeper pleads guilty
- Portage man's ballot selfie lawsuit not over yet
- GR rolls out new Michigan Street crossing signal
- Mom of Eastown murder victim sues officers, deputies
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Technology for a great smile
- Save your spine this October
- Winterize and create dry, healthy living space with Everdry
- Behind the scenes at Harder and Warner
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.